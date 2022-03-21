Kelowna, B.C. man faces charge for threats toward member of the media

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna, B.C., man whose racist comments made national headlines and earned widespread condemnation is facing criminal charges on a separate matter.

Bruce Orydzuk, 60, is charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm relating to an incident on Aug. 26, 2021. His next court appearance is April 14.

In an emailed statement, RCMP said just before 12:30 p.m., a member of the media reported that a male suspect approached them and uttered threats of harm.

“The male suspect was identified and the investigative findings were submitted for review of potential criminal charges,” RCMP said.

On March 4, the BC Prosecution Service approved a criminal charge of uttering threats against Orydzuk. No further information will be released from the RCMP as the matter is now before the court

It’s also unknown if Orydzuk will eventually face separate charges regarding a tirade that he directed at a Sikh security guard last July outside a vaccination clinic. During that incident, Orydzuk repeatedly tells a Sikh security guard to go back to his country and called him “disgusting”.

“For the incident on July 13, (2021) at the Trinity Baptist Church, our investigative findings have been forwarded to BC Public Prosecution Service,” RCMP said.

“Generally, only in the event that an investigation results in the laying of criminal charges, would the RCMP confirm the nature of any charges laid and the identity of the individual (s) involved.”

