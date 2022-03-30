Gen. Jonathan Vance pleads guilty to obstruction of justice charge

Send this page to someone via email

Gen. Jonathan Vance, the country’s former chief of the defence staff, pleaded guilty on Wednesday morning to one count of obstruction of justice laid against him following an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour first published by Global News last year.

Appearing virtually before an Ottawa courtroom, Vance entered the unprecedented plea following a year that saw the Canadian Forces embroiled in what experts have called an existential crisis over multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against senior leaders.

When asked for his plea by the presiding judge, Vance answered: “Guilty, your honour.”

Rodney Sellar, legal counsel for Vance, told the court his client is seeking a discharge.

The wave of allegations and resulting national reckoning over military culture came after Global News exclusively reported in February 2021 on two female subordinates’ allegations of inappropriate behaviour from Vance.

Just days later, the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service launched a probe that culminated in the laying of one count of obstruction of justice against Vance on July 15, 2021.

The CFNIS laid the charge, but handed the case over to civilian authorities for prosecution.

According to court documents filed last year, military police alleged that between Feb. 1 and Feb. 3, Vance “did willfully attempt to obstruct the course of justice in a judicial proceeding by repeatedly contacting Mrs K.B. by phone and attempting to persuade her to make false statements about their past relationship to the Canadians Forces National Investigation Service, contrary to section 139(1) of the Criminal Code.”

In an interview with The West Block‘s Mercedes Stephenson on Feb. 21, Maj. Kellie Brennan identified herself as one of the women behind the allegations against Vance. She said in the interview that Vance called her “many times” following the initial report about the allegations.

“What did he say to you, Kellie?” Stephenson asked.

“Told me to lie,” Brennan said.

“What did he tell you to lie about?” Stephenson asked.

“Having sex. He first started telling me not to say anything about anything,” Brennan said.

“He gave me barriers when I could say what: that yes, I could say that we had a relationship in Gagetown; no, I couldn’t say that we had a relationship after that; that we were just friends.”

Vance told Global News while he had spoken to Brennan, he had not pressured her to say anything or asked her to say things that weren’t true.

Brennan gave similar testimony during an appearance at the House of Commons status of women committee in April during its study of military sexual misconduct.

She recounted comments she said took place when she asked military police investigating her allegations whether they had the authority to do so when the individual facing the allegations was the former chief of the defence staff — the “CDS,” as the role is colloquially known.

“I asked bluntly the [Canadian Forces National Investigation Service] if they had the mandate to investigate and did they have the powers to lay charges, and they would not answer me,” she said.

“The answer was no because as the CDS told me, he was untouchable. He owned the CFNIS.”

Vance contacted Brennan multiple times before Global News reported the allegations on Feb. 2, and advised her of the need to be “clear on our story, and that you stick to it.”

He also contacted her multiple times after publication.

Global News obtained recordings of three phone conversations between Vance and Brennan that took place on Feb. 1. According to these records, Vance told her he had been contacted by Global News about allegations that he said “could be life-changing for both of us in a bad way.”

He told her: “Change your number. Get a new phone.”

“If there is an allegation that we engaged in sexual relations while I was the CDS and you were in the military, that would be devastating. And so it’s a good thing we didn’t,” Vance said to Brennan.

“I just wanted to make certain that you’re clear on our story and that you stick to it.”

Vance said repeatedly through the calls that what he was describing was the truth.

“I will, you know, tell them the story that we’ve gone over today, which is, you know, the truth and — as I described it to you — and then, you know, see where they want to take it,” he told Brennan. “They may investigate, they may not.”

The court documents filed at the time the obstruction of justice charge was laid did not indicate specifics of the allegation, or whether the phone call records obtained by Global New are among any of the evidence weighed in the decision.

More to come.