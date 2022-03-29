RCMP officers honoured at Saskatchewan First Nation following drug, weapon bust

Send this page to someone via email

The Spiritwood RCMP detachment and several officers were honoured at a ceremony on Tuesday by First Nation leaders in the community.

The detachment and officers were recognized for their involvement in an investigation in early March on Witchekan Lake First Nation that resulted in a seizure of drugs and weapons.

Rhonda Blackmore, Assistant-Commissioner, Commanding Officer, of the Saskatchewan RCMP said four arrests were made in the drug trafficking investigation.

According to Blackmore, seven firearms, three prohibited weapons, 32 grams of crack-cocaine, more than 23 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 105 grams of an unknown substance as well as drug trafficking equipment were seized.

Story continues below advertisement

Witchekan Lake First Nation Chief Annie Thomas said the community has seen an increase in drugs and gang violence since the pandemic started.

RCMP members were honoured in a grand ceremony entrance and given starblankets in recognition of their efforts.

“We are thankful these officers were able to put a stop to it before something happened,” Thomas said on Tuesday.

“We need to protect our families and children and those who are most vulnerable, our elders. We want to thank the RCMP and their officers for listening and working with our leadership and assisting us in taking these drugs and weapons out of our community.”

Thomas added the community will continue to work with RCMP to prevent future incidents.

“Today is a good day. It’s positive day in moving forward, in addressing a social issue that’s plaguing our communities across Canada — which is the drugs,” Thomas told attendees at Tuesday’s ceremony.

“Things that are not good, things that are taking lives and destroying lives in our community.”

Read more: Spiritwood RCMP arrest man wanted on seven warrants

Thomas said it’s everyone’s responsibility to find solutions to this social issue that she re-iterated is plaguing their community.

Story continues below advertisement

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) executive was also at the ceremony on Tuesday along with other First Nations leaders.

FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron said this incident is an example of First Nations leaders and police working together to ensure the safety and protection of community members.

“We hope that all police agencies that work directly with First Nations communities throughout Saskatchewan follow suit and work with First Nations leaders towards having drug and gang-free communities,” Cameron added.

“We want to celebrate and honour these officers for putting their lives on the line for the safety and well-being of Witchekan Lake. These officers prevented a possible tragedy by listening and working with the leadership and by fostering relationships with community members.”

2:19 Poundmaker Cree Nation declares state of emergency to fight the ‘war on drugs’ Poundmaker Cree Nation declares state of emergency to fight the ‘war on drugs’ – Mar 25, 2021

Blackmore said she agrees that this seizure will save lives.

Story continues below advertisement

“Any time we’re able to disrupt the movement or use of illegal drugs or firearms within and amongst our communities, there is the potential that someone has been spared from victimization, harm, or even death,” Blackmore said.

Several First Nation leaders spoke at Tuesdays event about how drugs are affecting their communities as well.

Little Pine First Nation Chief Donny Ironchild said their community buried a young teenage girl on Saturday who died from drugs.

Ironchild said he attended a funeral on Monday in Moosomin where the person died from addictions.

Ironchild also recently lost an uncle to an overdose.

“This is becoming a serious issue. It’s surprising, the people that I don’t know who is doing this. I thought they were the last people that were doing any type of drugs. It’s hidden — people are hiding it pretty good,” Ironchild said.

Read more: 7 charged following seizures by Six Nations Police in Southern Ontario guns and drug investigation

Ironchild said he is glad the council will be inviting RCMP to sit down with leadership to talk about what can be done to help with the issue.

Battlefords Agency Tribal Council Chief Cheryl Kahpeaysewat said leadership in her community is doing the best they can to help young people who may get mixed up with drugs and gangs.

Story continues below advertisement

“The kids are not bad. They just follow their friends and they’re guided by peer pressure. For us in our nation, we’re trying to make that connection individually as best as we can,” Kahpeaysewat said.