Crime

7 charged following seizures by Six Nations Police in Southern Ontario guns and drug investigation

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 16, 2022 9:39 am
Seven people are facing charges in connection with a six-month investigation in three Ontario locales that saw 57 guns and close to $30,000 in illicit drugs seized. View image in full screen
Seven people are facing charges in connection with a six-month investigation in three Ontario locales that saw 57 guns and close to $30,000 in illicit drugs seized. Six Nation Police

Seven people have been arrested as part of a joint firearms and drug investigation in southern Ontario, dubbed Project Chance, according to Six Nations Police (SNP).

In a series of raids over three days last week, $27,000 in illicit drugs and 57 firearms were seized from residences in London, Six Nations of the Grand River and the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation.

The accused are facing 76 charges combined for offences ranging from the possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking to possession of illicit firearms to resisting arrest.

Three men facing charges include a pair of 23-year-olds from Brantford and London and a 22-year-old from Ohsweken.

Hamilton police arrest driver in connection with fatal hit and run

The four woman arrested include two from the Mississaugas of the Credit, 34 and 31, plus a 24-year-old from Ohsweken and a 23-year-old residing in London.

Drugs confiscated included fentanyl, oxycodone, hydromorphone, cocaine and Xanax.

The investigation was led by SNP with assistance from the OPP and London police in serving the search warrants during the operation.

