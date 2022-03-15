Hamilton police arrest driver in connection with fatal hit and run

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police have arrested a man in connection with a hit and run that they say killed a pedestrian and his dog in January.

Investigators say the incident happened just after 9 p.m. on Jan. 30 in the area of Lawrence Road near Cochrane Road, west of the Red Hill Valley Parkway and King Street East.

Police say a 70-year-old man was crossing the road with his dog when they were struck.

The dog was pronounced dead on scene, and the man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he died a short time later.

Andrew Muir of Hamilton, 32, faces numerous charges, including failing to stop causing death, operation of a vehicle while prohibited and failing to comply with probation.

Muir’s bail has been denied.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing and are asking anyone with information to contact Division 20 Criminal Investigation Branch Detective Sergeant Candace Culp at 905-546-2907 or 905-546-2929.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com .

