Witchekan Lake First Nation men charged after drugs, firearms seized

Spiritwood RCMP arrested and charged four men from the Witchekan Lake First Nation after drugs and firearms were seized.

The incident occurred on March 6, 2022, when police located two suspicious vehicles outside a residence on Witchekan Lake First Nation.

Police stated that a search warrant was then obtained and executed at the residence.

As a result of searches incidental to the arrests and the search warrant, officers located and seized:

Seven firearms

Three prohibited weapons

32.5 grams of suspected crack cocaine

23.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine

05 grams of an unknown substance currently under investigation

Drug trafficking paraphernalia and a sum of cash

Dennis Marica, a 54-year-old man, faces several charges including possession of crack cocaine, unsafe storage of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

Thirty-year-old Shane Witchekan is charged with possession of crack cocaine, unsafe storage of firearm, possession of weapon for dangerous purpose and others.

Thirty-two-year-old Melvin Starblanket faces charges of possession of crack cocaine and methamphetamine, possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Thirty-year-old Brendon Starblanket is charged with two counts of crack cocaine and methamphetamine possession, three counts of unsafe storage of firearm and others.

The four men will appear in court in Spiritwood on March 8, 2022.

