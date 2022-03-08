Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Witchekan Lake First Nation men charged after drugs, firearms seized

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted March 8, 2022 4:45 pm
Four men from the Witchekan Lake First Nation face over 60 charges after Spiritwood RCMP performed a search warrant at a local residence and seized drugs and firearms. View image in full screen
Four men from the Witchekan Lake First Nation face over 60 charges after Spiritwood RCMP performed a search warrant at a local residence and seized drugs and firearms. Photo supplied: Spiritwood RCMP

Spiritwood RCMP arrested and charged four men from the Witchekan Lake First Nation after drugs and firearms were seized.

The incident occurred on March 6, 2022, when police located two suspicious vehicles outside a residence on Witchekan Lake First Nation.

Read more: Spiritwood RCMP arrest man wanted on seven warrants

Police stated that a search warrant was then obtained and executed at the residence.

As a result of searches incidental to the arrests and the search warrant, officers located and seized:

  • Seven firearms
  • Three prohibited weapons
  • 32.5 grams of suspected crack cocaine
  • 23.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine
  • 05 grams of an unknown substance currently under investigation
  • Drug trafficking paraphernalia and a sum of cash

Dennis Marica, a 54-year-old man, faces several charges including possession of crack cocaine, unsafe storage of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Regina police charge 25-year-old male with multiple firearm, drug-related offences

Thirty-year-old Shane Witchekan is charged with possession of crack cocaine, unsafe storage of firearm, possession of weapon for dangerous purpose and others.

Thirty-two-year-old Melvin Starblanket faces charges of possession of crack cocaine and methamphetamine, possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Thirty-year-old Brendon Starblanket is charged with two counts of crack cocaine and methamphetamine possession, three counts of unsafe storage of firearm and others.

The four men will appear in court in Spiritwood on March 8, 2022.

Click to play video: 'Rising drug problem in smaller Saskatchewan communities' Rising drug problem in smaller Saskatchewan communities
Rising drug problem in smaller Saskatchewan communities – Jan 15, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagCharges tagSearch Warrants tagSpiritwood RCMP tagWitchekan Lake First Nation tagdrugs and firearms tagSuspicious Vehicles tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers