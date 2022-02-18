Spiritwood RCMP arrest man wanted on seven warrants

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 32-year-old man from Leoville, Sask., faces several charges after Spiritwood RCMP said he pointed a firearm at several youths and fired the gun outside a residence.

Police said there were no injuries.

Read more: Saskatchewan RCMP investigate death after boat flips on Little Shell Lake

The incident occurred on Feb. 9, 2022. RCMP said they responded to a firearms complaint at a residence on Pelican Lake First Nation.

Police said they learned that Gaiton Sakebow entered the residence where the alleged incident occurred.

Police charged Sakebow with three firearms-related offences, as well as failing to comply with a probation order and release order.

Read more: Man charged in reported shooting death on Saskatchewan First Nation

Story continues below advertisement

On Feb. 16, police found Sakebow at a Pelican Lake First Nation residence.

“With the assistance of the Saskatchewan RCMP’s Critical Incident Response Team, Sakebow was safely arrested at that residence,” police said.

Police said Sakebow also faces one count of resisting or obstructing a peace officer. Sakebow had been wanted on six other warrants, which were from the Spiritwood RCMP, Big River RCMP and the Prince Albert Police Service.

Sakebow made his first court appearance on Friday at 10 a.m.

1:56 RCMP say people aiding Regina child abduction could be charged RCMP say people aiding Regina child abduction could be charged