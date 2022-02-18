Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Spiritwood RCMP arrest man wanted on seven warrants

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted February 18, 2022 2:20 pm
Spiritwood RCMP charge a 32-year old man from Leoville, Sask. after investing he allegedly pointed a firearm at youth. Police confirm no one was injured. View image in full screen
Spiritwood RCMP charge a 32-year old man from Leoville, Sask. after investing he allegedly pointed a firearm at youth. Police confirm no one was injured. File / Global News

A 32-year-old man from Leoville, Sask., faces several charges after Spiritwood RCMP said he pointed a firearm at several youths and fired the gun outside a residence.

Police said there were no injuries.

Read more: Saskatchewan RCMP investigate death after boat flips on Little Shell Lake

The incident occurred on Feb. 9, 2022. RCMP said they responded to a firearms complaint at a residence on Pelican Lake First Nation.

Police said they learned that Gaiton Sakebow entered the residence where the alleged incident occurred.

Police charged Sakebow with three firearms-related offences, as well as failing to comply with a probation order and release order.

Read more: Man charged in reported shooting death on Saskatchewan First Nation

Story continues below advertisement

On Feb. 16, police found Sakebow at a Pelican Lake First Nation residence.

Trending Stories

“With the assistance of the Saskatchewan RCMP’s Critical Incident Response Team, Sakebow was safely arrested at that residence,” police said.

Police said Sakebow also faces one count of resisting or obstructing a peace officer. Sakebow had been wanted on six other warrants, which were from the Spiritwood RCMP, Big River RCMP and the Prince Albert Police Service.

Sakebow made his first court appearance on Friday at 10 a.m.

Click to play video: 'RCMP say people aiding Regina child abduction could be charged' RCMP say people aiding Regina child abduction could be charged
RCMP say people aiding Regina child abduction could be charged
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagInvestigation tagFirearm tagWarrants tagSpiritwood RCMP tagPelican Lake First Nation tagLeoville tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers