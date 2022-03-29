Homicide investigators dispatched to Langley, B.C.

Investigators are on the scene of an apparent homicide in Langley, B.C.
Langley RCMP confirmed the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team had been dispatched Tuesday to the area of 74B Street and 208 Street in the Willoughby area.
The scene appears to be a vacant lot. Officers have a tent set up and were seen gathering evidence.
IHIT has not provided any details about what it is investigating or how many victims are involved, but did confirm they were in the area.
More to come…
