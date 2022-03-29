Menu

Crime

Manslaughter charges laid in York Factory First Nation fatal assault

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 29, 2022 6:12 pm
RCMP patch computer police View image in full screen
Police say a 29-year-old man died after being assaulted at social gathering at a home in York Factory First Nation Saturday night. Courtesty: RCMP

RCMP say they have charged a suspect in the death of a 29-year-old man at a northern Manitoba First Nation.

Police say the victim was assaulted on Saturday night while attending a social gathering at a home in York Factory First Nation.

They say he was taken to the community’s nursing station, where he died of his injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The Mounties say 30-year-old man from York Landing has been charged with manslaughter.

The RCMP’s major crime services are continuing to investigate.

York Factory First Nation is 853 km north of Winnipeg.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
