Manslaughter charges laid in York Factory First Nation fatal assault

RCMP say they have charged a suspect in the death of a 29-year-old man at a northern Manitoba First Nation.

Police say the victim was assaulted on Saturday night while attending a social gathering at a home in York Factory First Nation.

They say he was taken to the community’s nursing station, where he died of his injuries.

29yo male assaulted at a social gathering at a residence in York Factory First Nation on March 26. He was taken to the Nursing Station, where he succumbed to his injuries & was pronounced deceased. #rcmpmb Major Crime Services has charged Trevor Saunders, 30, w/ Manslaughter. pic.twitter.com/EIeE0JJJ8Q — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) March 29, 2022

The Mounties say 30-year-old man from York Landing has been charged with manslaughter.

The RCMP’s major crime services are continuing to investigate.

York Factory First Nation is 853 km north of Winnipeg.

