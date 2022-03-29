Manslaughter charges laid in York Factory First Nation fatal assault

RCMP say they have charged a suspect in the death of a 29-year-old man at a northern Manitoba First Nation.
Police say the victim was assaulted on Saturday night while attending a social gathering at a home in York Factory First Nation.
They say he was taken to the community’s nursing station, where he died of his injuries.
The Mounties say 30-year-old man from York Landing has been charged with manslaughter.
The RCMP’s major crime services are continuing to investigate.
York Factory First Nation is 853 km north of Winnipeg.
