Crime

Charges laid in downtown Winnipeg homicide

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 28, 2022 12:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police investigate downtown homicide' Winnipeg police investigate downtown homicide
Winnipeg homicide investigators are looking into the death of a 40-year-old man police say was the victim of an assault Wednesday night.

Winnipeg police have laid charges in connection with a deadly assault in downtown Winnipeg last week.

Police say a man was assaulted in the 400 block of Edmonton Street around 8:30 p.m. last Wednesday.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigate downtown homicide

Prasad Biswa, 40, was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Investigators asked the public for information about the killing Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday morning, police announced an arrest in the case.

They say general patrol officers arrested a suspect in the downtown area Friday night.

Read more: Winnipeg police name victims in two homicides

Kody Terrance Joseph Pangman, 26, of Winnipeg, has been charged with second-degree murder, carrying a concealed weapon, and failing to comply with the conditions of an undertaking.

The accused has been detained in police custody.

Click to play video: 'Arrest made in Assiniboine Park homicide' Arrest made in Assiniboine Park homicide
Arrest made in Assiniboine Park homicide – Mar 2, 2022
