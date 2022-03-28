Charges laid in downtown Winnipeg homicide

Winnipeg police have laid charges in connection with a deadly assault in downtown Winnipeg last week.
Police say a man was assaulted in the 400 block of Edmonton Street around 8:30 p.m. last Wednesday.
Prasad Biswa, 40, was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he later died.
Investigators asked the public for information about the killing Friday.
On Monday morning, police announced an arrest in the case.
They say general patrol officers arrested a suspect in the downtown area Friday night.
Kody Terrance Joseph Pangman, 26, of Winnipeg, has been charged with second-degree murder, carrying a concealed weapon, and failing to comply with the conditions of an undertaking.
The accused has been detained in police custody.
