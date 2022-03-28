Charges laid in downtown Winnipeg homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have laid charges in connection with a deadly assault in downtown Winnipeg last week.

Police say a man was assaulted in the 400 block of Edmonton Street around 8:30 p.m. last Wednesday.

Prasad Biswa, 40, was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Investigators asked the public for information about the killing Friday.

On March 23, officers responded to the 400 block of Edmonton for a male that had been assaulted. He was transported to hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries. He has been identified as Prasad BISWA. Homicide is investigating.https://t.co/y0hrOmLzOU — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) March 25, 2022

On Monday morning, police announced an arrest in the case.

They say general patrol officers arrested a suspect in the downtown area Friday night.

Kody Terrance Joseph Pangman, 26, of Winnipeg, has been charged with second-degree murder, carrying a concealed weapon, and failing to comply with the conditions of an undertaking.

The accused has been detained in police custody.

