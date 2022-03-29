Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Soldier who told Russian warship ‘Go f— yourself’ honoured with medal

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted March 29, 2022 2:50 pm
An award is presented to Ukrainian border guard Roman Hrybov on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 for his services to the Cherkasy region. [NOTE: Video in Ukrainian. Translation currently being created.]

The Ukrainian soldier who won the hearts of people around the world when he told a Russian battleship to “Go f— yourself” has been awarded a military medal.

The award was presented to border guard Roman Hrybov on Tuesday for services to the Cherkasy region, according to Cherkasy Regional State Administration.

Hrybov was one of 13 soldiers defending tiny Snake Island, also known as Zmiinyi Island, in the Black Sea during Russia’s multi-pronged invasion. Hrybov and his fellow soldiers were though to have been killed in the February 24 attack on the island.

Read more: 900,000 people in Ukraine helped so far, more assistance needed, says U.N.

In a clip verified by Ukrainian officials, a Russian soldier on-board an approaching battleship warned the Snake Island guards of the incoming invasion: “This is a military warship. This is a Russian military warship. I suggest you lay down your weapons and surrender to avoid bloodshed and needless casualties. Otherwise, you will be bombed.”

Story continues below advertisement

Two Ukrainian guards are heard speaking between themselves before one of them, reportedly Hrybov, responded “Russian warship, go f— yourself.”

Click to play video: 'Russia-Ukraine conflict: Snake Island soldiers who told Russian warship ‘Go f— yourself’ confirmed alive' Russia-Ukraine conflict: Snake Island soldiers who told Russian warship ‘Go f— yourself’ confirmed alive
Russia-Ukraine conflict: Snake Island soldiers who told Russian warship ‘Go f— yourself’ confirmed alive – Mar 1, 2022

The phrase has since become a motto and rallying cry of sorts for Ukrainian people, with the slogan seen on traffic signs and billboards across the war-torn nation.

Trending Stories

Story continues below advertisement

Four days after the Russian warship invaded Snake Island (and after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the death of the soldiers in his address to the nation), Hrybov and the other soldiers were found to have survived and taken captive by Russian forces, the Ukrainian Navy reported.

Hrybov was presented his award March 29 after returning from captivity, the Cherkasy Regional State Administration wrote.

Read more: Ukraine, Russia to resume in-person peace talks as fighting rages on

Cherkasy region Governor Igor Taburets presented the award to Hrybov.

“The Cherkasy resident, together with his brothers, demonstrated to the whole world the firmness and strength of the Ukrainian spirit, our indestructibility,” said Taburets.

Hrybov was also memorialized in a new stamp design released by the Ukrainian Postal Service, depicting a lone Ukrainian soldier giving a distant warship the middle finger.

The artist of the winning design, Borys Grokh, told Ukrposhta he was so inspired by the soldier's refusal to give in to the Russian ship that he decided to submit a design. View image in full screen
The artist of the winning design, Borys Grokh, told Ukrposhta he was so inspired by the soldier’s refusal to give in to the Russian ship that he decided to submit a design. Borys Grokh via Ukrposhta

Ukrposhta announced the winning design after holding a public vote on social media for a postage stamp competition.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Russia tagUkraine tagRussia Ukraine tagVolodymyr Zelenskyy tagsnake island tagrussian warship go fuck yourself tagRoman Hrybov tagRoman Hrybov award tagRoman Hrybov go fuck yourself tagrussian battleship go fuck yoruself tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers