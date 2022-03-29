13 more deaths in N.B., more than 600 health-care workers off due to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Thirteen people have died and another 13 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 between March 20 and 26, according to New Brunswick’s weekly update.

According to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard, seven of the deaths were in Zone 1, the Moncton region. They involve a person in their 50s, a person in their 70s, a person in their 80s and four people aged 90 and over.

A person in their 80s also died in Zone 2, the Saint John region. A person in their 70s and a person aged 90 and older died in Zone 3, the Fredericton region, as well as in Zone 6, the Bathurst region.

As well, a person aged 90 and older has died in Zone 7, the Miramichi region.

The number of COVID-19-related deaths in New Brunswick have now reached 349.

As well, with 13 more hospitalizations since last week, there are now a total of 142 people in hospital. Sixty-six are in hospital because of COVID-19, while 76 patients have COVID-19 but were hospitalized for another reason.

The number of ICU patients has declined since last week by eight, leaving eight people in intensive care. Three people are on a ventilator, which is two fewer than what was reported last week.

The province also reported more than 7,000 new COVID-19 cases over the last week: 3,096 from positive PCR tests, and 4,551 from rapid tests.

Hundreds of health-care workers isolating

The dashboard also indicated that there are now 633 health-care workers who tested positive for COVID-19 and are self-isolating — a jump of more than 140 since last week.

Of those currently in isolation, 281 are from the Vitalité Health Network, 274 from Horizon Health Network, and 78 from Extra Mural-Ambulance New Brunswick.

Hospital occupancy now sits at 90 per cent, with ICU capacity at 73 per cent.

According to the dashboard, 93 per cent of New Brunswickers aged five and up have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 87.6 have two doses and 51.2 per cent have had a booster dose.

