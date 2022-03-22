N.B. reports 16 new deaths, hospitalizations up 30 in first weekly COVID-19 report

Send this page to someone via email

Sixteen people have died of COVID-19 and 30 more were hospitalized in New Brunswick in the week between March 13 and March 19.

It’s the first weekly update since the province lifted remaining restrictions last week.

According to the provincial dashboard, the deaths involve two people in their 40s, three in their 60s, five in their 70s, five in their 80s and one aged 90 and over. Deaths were reported in every health zone except Zone 4, the Edmundston region.

A total of 336 people have died due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

There are currently 129 people in hospital, 71 of whom were admitted because of COVID-19. Another 58 people in hospital are positive for COVID-19 but were admitted for other reasons.

There are 16 people in ICU — up by three since the last update — and five people are on a ventilator, which is a decrease of two.

The province also reported nearly 6,000 new positive COVID-19 tests last week: 2,781 positive PCR tests and 3,141 rapid tests.

A total of 490 health-care workers are off work due to COVID-19, down from 513 last week.