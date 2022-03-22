Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

New Brunswick finance minister says his provincial budget has something for everyone

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 22, 2022 8:12 am
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick prepares for finance minister to unveil next budget' New Brunswick prepares for finance minister to unveil next budget
New Brunswick Finance Minister Ernie Steeves is playing his cards close to his chest on the eve of unveiling the province’s next budget. Meanwhile, the opposition members aren’t getting their hopes up. Travis Fortnum explains.

New Brunswick’s finance minister says today’s provincial budget will contain something for every New Brunswicker.

Ernie Steeves stood in front of an apartment building under construction in Fredericton Monday as he said this year’s budget is one he looks forward to delivering.

Steeves says the Progressive Conservative government has had surpluses in each of the last four years and reduced the province’s net debt by nearly a billion dollars.

Trending Stories

Read more: N.B. finance minister sports muddy work boots, offers few hints on eve of budget release

He noted New Brunswick’s population is on the verge of surpassing 800,000 people.

Steeves said his budget will focus on meeting the demands of the growing population.

The minister wouldn’t provide specifics but said revenues and spending will both increase.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
New Brunswick tagEconomy tagBudget tagFinance Minister tagNew Brunswick legislature tagNew Brunswick budget tagbudget 2022 tagNew Brunswick Finance Minister tagNew Brunswick budget 2022 tagprovincial budget 2022 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers