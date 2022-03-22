New Brunswick finance minister says his provincial budget has something for everyone

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick’s finance minister says today’s provincial budget will contain something for every New Brunswicker.

Ernie Steeves stood in front of an apartment building under construction in Fredericton Monday as he said this year’s budget is one he looks forward to delivering.

Steeves says the Progressive Conservative government has had surpluses in each of the last four years and reduced the province’s net debt by nearly a billion dollars.

He noted New Brunswick’s population is on the verge of surpassing 800,000 people.

Steeves said his budget will focus on meeting the demands of the growing population.

The minister wouldn’t provide specifics but said revenues and spending will both increase.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2022.