Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Demand for COVID-19 vaccines in N.B. slowing down: pharmacists’ association

By Nathalie Sturgeon Global News
Posted March 27, 2022 12:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Weekly New Brunswick COVID report shows spike in cases' Weekly New Brunswick COVID report shows spike in cases
WATCH: Weekly New Brunswick COVID report shows spike in cases

Fifty-one per cent of the eligible population has a COVID-19 booster dose in New Brunswick and the province’s pharmacists’ association says the uptake on vaccines is slowing down.

“We’ve seen slowing demands really since the start of the year, probably since late January, it started to slow down,” said Jake Reid, executive director of the New Brunswick Pharmacists’ Association.

He said despite the slowdown, there are about 400 to 500 people coming into local pharmacies daily.

“It’s a trickle right now,” he said in an interview on Sunday.

Read more: New Brunswick public has mixed reaction to lifting of COVID-19 restrictions

In New Brunswick, about 93 per cent of the eligible population have one dose, about 87.5 per cent have two doses.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Health Canada, that is above the average in the country.

About 84.7 per cent of Canadians have just a first dose, with second doses sitting around 81.7 per cent. In terms of a third dose, or a booster, the Canadian average is 46.76 per cent.

Trending Stories

Reid said there is a general sense of complacency when it comes to getting the vaccine.

“That’s the worry factor,” he said. “Because this can still be very deadly. We don’t know what happens when people have had COVID after a couple of years, we don’t have the data on that yet.”

Click to play video: 'Long-term care sector continues to grapple with COVID-19' Long-term care sector continues to grapple with COVID-19
Long-term care sector continues to grapple with COVID-19 – Mar 18, 2022

With “long COVID” and reinfection as something we don’t know a lot about, Reid said being vaccinated is more important than ever.

Story continues below advertisement

“People still need to get it to protect themselves and others,” he said.

Although vaccination continues to be encouraged by Public Health, according to Reid, the regional health authority vaccination clinics will come to an end on March 30, leaving the pharmacies to fill the majority of demand for vaccines.

Reid said nearly 800,000 doses have been delivered by pharmacists.

“There is an overall sense of COVID fatigue,” he said. “A part of it is that vaccine fatigue.”

Global News has reached out to the Department of Health for comment and is awaiting a response.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagPandemic tagNew Brunswick tagcovid-19 vaccines tagVaccines tagNew Brunswick Pharmacists' Association tagcovid-19 vaccine rates tagJake Reid tagVaccine Fatigue tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers