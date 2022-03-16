New Brunswick public has mixed reaction to lifting of COVID-19 restrictions

In New Brunswick, the days of masking up and physical distancing are gone and that is garnering mixed reaction from the public.

“I don’t know, I’ll follow the guidelines from before. I think everybody (has) to decide for themselves what’s OK and what’s not OK,” said Teo Scrynatka

Many are excited the COVID-19 mandatory order is over. It was lifted on March 14.

Global News spoke to several people, who were out and about on Tuesday — in Saint John and Fredericton — about how they felt about the lifting of restrictions province-wide.

“It’s exciting for everyone. Our family had it so we don’t have any huge concerns,” said Danessa Polluck.

“I’m very excited about it. I’m ready to free the face,” said Megan McIntyre.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m okay with it. Everybody has their choice and I think that’s the way it is,” said Rhonda MacInnis.

Jennifer Lutes, who is a licensed practical nurse by trade, said she think it’s too soon.

“People… a mask is something simple. Wear it,” she said on Tuesday. “There’s other provinces that haven’t lifted it. … I’m all for living your life. But wash your hands, wear a mask, do what little part you can do.”

“I’m still wearing my mask. It certainly is better for business and it’s nice to see people out and about. But I think we still need to be cautious. Just because we declare it over doesn’t mean it is,” said Shelley Rinehart.

““I’ve been COVID-free, had all my inoculations, I think I’m always going to wear my mask shopping, in malls and stuff like that,” said Vince Rourke. “I just wear it when I go shopping like I am now.”

“It feels good not to depend on it and for the province to feel secure enough to do that I think it feels good,” said Lee Cormier.

1:48 New Brunswick lifts all COVID-19 restrictions New Brunswick lifts all COVID-19 restrictions

While personal choice may be the norm now, New Brunswick’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell said people should continue to use all the measures to protect against COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have educated the public in terms of the tools in their toolkit that they can continue to use, which we encourage them to use moving forward, on an individual basis. Masking continues to be very important. Physical distancing. Washing your hands, really important. Staying home when you’re sick and getting vaccinated and getting tested. We’re still continue to be offering testing. That’s not changing,” she said on Monday.

Some places, like the YMCA in Fredericton, will keep masks around for at least part of the day.

“We’re asking our members for 90 minutes each day from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. to maintain that level of mask wearing,” said CEO Darcy Delaney.

Delaney said many people are like-minded at the YMCA and they understand that some of their members are vulnerable to catching COVID-19 and they may want a more mask-friendly environment.

“We’re simply asking everyone to help make a bit of an accommodation for that 90 minute period each day and to be considerate of some of the other members here,” he said.