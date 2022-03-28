SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Men’s soccer team feted at Raptors game

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 28, 2022 8:27 pm

TORONTO – Canada’s World Cup-bound men’s soccer team earned a standing ovation during the Toronto Raptors game Monday.

Twenty-three players took centre-court with high-fives from The Raptor mascot following a video tribute.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Raptors 905 hosts first International Women’s Night Game' Raptors 905 hosts first International Women’s Night Game

The Canadians were coming off a thrilling 4-0 victory over Jamaica on Sunday at a chilly BMO Field that clinched just the country’s second World Cup berth in history, and first since 1986.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian men are 14-1-4 over three rounds of CONCACAF action and conclude qualifying play Wednesday in Panama.

The Raptors hosted the Boston Celtics on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Sports tagToronto Raptors tagBasketball tagNBA tagNational Basketball Association tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers