Men’s soccer team feted at Raptors game

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – Canada’s World Cup-bound men’s soccer team earned a standing ovation during the Toronto Raptors game Monday.

Twenty-three players took centre-court with high-fives from The Raptor mascot following a video tribute.

The Canadians were coming off a thrilling 4-0 victory over Jamaica on Sunday at a chilly BMO Field that clinched just the country’s second World Cup berth in history, and first since 1986.

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian men are 14-1-4 over three rounds of CONCACAF action and conclude qualifying play Wednesday in Panama.

The Raptors hosted the Boston Celtics on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2022.