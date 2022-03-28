Man charged after holding staff, patrons at knifepoint in Winnipeg business: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man is facing a number of charges after police say he was holding staff and patrons at knifepoint in a Winnipeg business over the weekend.

Police were called to an establishment in the 500 block of Balmoral Street around 1:15 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the man attempted to use a woman as a human shield when they arrived.

Officers used a Taser to disable the man and take him into custody, police said in a release Monday.

Police didn’t say whether or not the woman was injured.

A 37-year-old man from Winnipeg is charged with robbery, 10 counts of forcible confinement, 10 counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of possession of a weapon, and resisting a peace officer.

The man is also charged with possession of methamphetamine.

The accused has been detained in custody.

