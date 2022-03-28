Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged after holding staff, patrons at knifepoint in Winnipeg business: police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 28, 2022 4:12 pm
Winnipeg Police cruiser car crime scene View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service cruiser seen in a file image. Global News

A man is facing a number of charges after police say he was holding staff and patrons at knifepoint in a Winnipeg business over the weekend.

Police were called to an establishment in the 500 block of Balmoral Street around 1:15 a.m. Saturday.

Read more: Knife-wielding man arrested in Thompson, Manitoba RCMP say

Police say the man attempted to use a woman as a human shield when they arrived.

Officers used a Taser to disable the man and take him into custody, police said in a release Monday.

Click to play video: 'Charges laid after man threatens Winnipeg bus riders with knife' Charges laid after man threatens Winnipeg bus riders with knife
Charges laid after man threatens Winnipeg bus riders with knife – Nov 1, 2019

Police didn’t say whether or not the woman was injured.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

A 37-year-old man from Winnipeg is charged with robbery, 10 counts of forcible confinement, 10 counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of possession of a weapon, and resisting a peace officer.

Read more: Winnipeg police arrest two men within one hour downtown

The man is also charged with possession of methamphetamine.

The accused has been detained in custody.

Click to play video: 'Advocates call for more help with Manitoba’s drug epidemic' Advocates call for more help with Manitoba’s drug epidemic
Advocates call for more help with Manitoba’s drug epidemic – Nov 30, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagWinnipeg police tagWinnipeg crime tagMeth tagKnife tagassault with a weapon tagwinnipeg meth tagBalmoral Street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers