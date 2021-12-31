Knife-wielding man arrested in Thompson, Manitoba RCMP say

A Manitoba man is in custody after an arrest on Princeton Drive in Thompson on Tuesday night.
RCMP said they were called to a home in the northern Manitoba city around 7:50 p.m., with a report that a woman was being assaulted.
Police said they found a male suspect armed with a knife, who refused to comply with officers.
He was subdued with pepper spray and a conducted energy weapon, while the victim, 31, was taken to hospital.
The suspect, a 29-year-old from Cross Lake, faces a number of charges, including breaking and entering, aggravated assault, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats.
Police continue to investigate.
