Knife-wielding man arrested in Thompson, Manitoba RCMP say

A Manitoba man is in custody after an arrest on Princeton Drive in Thompson on Tuesday night.

RCMP said they were called to a home in the northern Manitoba city around 7:50 p.m., with a report that a woman was being assaulted.

Police said they found a male suspect armed with a knife, who refused to comply with officers.

He was subdued with pepper spray and a conducted energy weapon, while the victim, 31, was taken to hospital.

The suspect, a 29-year-old from Cross Lake, faces a number of charges, including breaking and entering, aggravated assault, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats.

Police continue to investigate.

