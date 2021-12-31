Menu

Crime

Knife-wielding man arrested in Thompson, Manitoba RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 31, 2021 4:06 pm
The side of an RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
File: The side of an RCMP vehicle. Global News

A Manitoba man is in custody after an arrest on Princeton Drive in Thompson on Tuesday night.

RCMP said they were called to a home in the northern Manitoba city around 7:50 p.m., with a report that a woman was being assaulted.

Police said they found a male suspect armed with a knife, who refused to comply with officers.

He was subdued with pepper spray and a conducted energy weapon, while the victim, 31, was taken to hospital.

The suspect, a 29-year-old from Cross Lake, faces a number of charges, including breaking and entering, aggravated assault, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats.

Police continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba police watchdog investigating after man shot by RCMP in Thompson' Manitoba police watchdog investigating after man shot by RCMP in Thompson
Manitoba police watchdog investigating after man shot by RCMP in Thompson – Oct 25, 2021

 

