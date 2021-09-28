Menu

Crime

Thompson RCMP looking for information about suspicious death of local man, 52

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 28, 2021 5:29 pm
Thompson RCMP are looking for information about the death of Craig Clemons, seen here in a recent photo.
Thompson RCMP are looking for information about the death of Craig Clemons, seen here in a recent photo. RCMP Manitoba

Thompson RCMP are reaching out to the public for information as they continue to investigate the August death of a man on Nickel Road in the northern Manitoba city.

RCMP said Craig Lafoy Clemons, 52, was found unresponsive and taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Read more: Thompson RCMP looking into suspicious death of man, 52

Clemons was last seen leaving the local YWCA at 10:25 p.m., and police believe he was also in downtown Thompson the night of Aug. 20.

He’s described as being five-feet-eight-inches tall and 150 lbs., and police are asking anyone who may have seen or interacted with him on the night of Aug. 20 or morning of Aug. 21 to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

