Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Masks still required in B.C. public indoor spaces for those who have travelled internationally

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted March 28, 2022 2:34 pm
People wearing face masks are seen at Vancouver International Airport View image in full screen
People wearing face masks are seen at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on January 28, 2020. Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

As school returns this week for many students with no masking requirement those who have travelled outside the country over Spring Break are being reminded to mask up.

Federal COVID-19 travel rules state anyone who has arrived in Canada from outside the country must wear a mask in public for 14 days following entry.

The federal law states someone must wear a “properly well-constructed and well-fitting mask” when in public spaces, both indoors and outdoors.

Click to play video: 'B.C. students head back to school with no mask mandate' B.C. students head back to school with no mask mandate
B.C. students head back to school with no mask mandate

Read more: Metro Vancouver drivers can get cheaper gas and skip the required COVID tests in Point Roberts

Story continues below advertisement

Surrey School District sent a letter to parents reminding them of the federal guidelines. It is unclear how the rules will be enforced in the school system.

Trending Stories

“Masks are no longer required in indoor settings, though students and staff may continue to wear a mask as a personal choice,” the letter reads.

“For those that have travelled outside of Canada, please ensure you follow federal travel guidance, including wearing a well-constructed and well-fitting mask.”

Click to play video: 'Focus BC: ICBC gas relief rebate, BCTF new president' Focus BC: ICBC gas relief rebate, BCTF new president
Focus BC: ICBC gas relief rebate, BCTF new president

Read more: Feds scrapping pre-arrival COVID PCR test requirement for fully vaccinated travellers

Multiple other school districts have sent similar reminders to parents and staff.

The federal guidance also applies much more broadly than the school setting but there have been no reports of people fined for not wearing masks in public after international travel.

Story continues below advertisement

On April 1 the border travel rules are scheduled to change dramatically again, including waiving the requirement to produce a negative COVID-19 test to enter Canada.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC mask rules tagBC masks tagBC masks travel tagCanada mask rules tagInternational masks requirement tagInternational travel masks tagMasking in BC tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers