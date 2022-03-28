Masks still required in B.C. public indoor spaces for those who have travelled internationally

Send this page to someone via email

As school returns this week for many students with no masking requirement those who have travelled outside the country over Spring Break are being reminded to mask up.

Federal COVID-19 travel rules state anyone who has arrived in Canada from outside the country must wear a mask in public for 14 days following entry.

The federal law states someone must wear a “properly well-constructed and well-fitting mask” when in public spaces, both indoors and outdoors.

2:06 B.C. students head back to school with no mask mandate B.C. students head back to school with no mask mandate

Read more: Metro Vancouver drivers can get cheaper gas and skip the required COVID tests in Point Roberts

Story continues below advertisement

Surrey School District sent a letter to parents reminding them of the federal guidelines. It is unclear how the rules will be enforced in the school system.

“Masks are no longer required in indoor settings, though students and staff may continue to wear a mask as a personal choice,” the letter reads.

“For those that have travelled outside of Canada, please ensure you follow federal travel guidance, including wearing a well-constructed and well-fitting mask.”

23:00 Focus BC: ICBC gas relief rebate, BCTF new president Focus BC: ICBC gas relief rebate, BCTF new president

Multiple other school districts have sent similar reminders to parents and staff.

The federal guidance also applies much more broadly than the school setting but there have been no reports of people fined for not wearing masks in public after international travel.

Story continues below advertisement

On April 1 the border travel rules are scheduled to change dramatically again, including waiving the requirement to produce a negative COVID-19 test to enter Canada.