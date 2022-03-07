Gas across the border is significantly cheaper but COVID restrictions still deter B.C. drivers

Send this page to someone via email

Over the weekend, the cost to fill up a gas-powered vehicle climbed to a new record high in B.C. with Metro Vancouver seeing prices of more than $2 a litre.

Under normal circumstances, many drivers close to the U.S. border might consider going to Washington State to save on gas, but the remaining COVID-19 border restrictions are making that a far more complicated proposition.

In Bellingham on Monday, gas is on average US$3.45 a gallon, about $1.33 a litre.

In Point Roberts on Monday, gas is on average US$4.31 a gallon, about $1.45 a litre.

Canada still requires either a rapid antigen test or a PCR test to enter the country at any border and all travellers must continue to submit mandatory information on ArriveCAN, including their proof of vaccination.

However, at the Point Roberts point of entry, Canadians do not have to test themselves again on their return journey, just initially crossing the border into the U.S.

“A special exemption because of our unique situation and how much our economy depends on Canadians,” said Brian Calder, president of the Point Roberts Chamber of Commerce.

Demand for fuel is surging as COVID-19 restrictions drop across the country, while the war in Ukraine is putting a run on the world’s already constrained supply of oil.

Gas prices were the first to soar nationwide. Food prices are expected to follow suit.

In the next three to five months, Canada will see the prices of grain-based products rise. Next, animal proteins, according Sylvain Charlebois, director at Agri-Foods Analytics Laboratory and professor at Dalhousie University.

“Meat counter products, followed by dairy,” he specified.

“It really depends on two things: How long this conflict lasts and how China will react because China is a big part of this,” Charlebois added, noting China’s influence on the global market.

Prices in Canada, both gas and food, will remain dependent on the conflict to the east, he said.

— with files from Craig Lord and Irelyne Lavery