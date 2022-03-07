Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Gas across the border is significantly cheaper but COVID restrictions still deter B.C. drivers

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 7, 2022 5:49 pm
Click to play video: 'Expanding impact of record gas prices in B.C.' Expanding impact of record gas prices in B.C.
Over the weekend, the cost to fill up vehicles with gas climbed to a new record high. And as Emily Lazatin reports, with no end in sight to prices north of $2 per litre, the resulting increased costs for pretty much 'everything' will be borne by the consumer.

Over the weekend, the cost to fill up a gas-powered vehicle climbed to a new record high in B.C. with Metro Vancouver seeing prices of more than $2 a litre.

Under normal circumstances, many drivers close to the U.S. border might consider going to Washington State to save on gas, but the remaining COVID-19 border restrictions are making that a far more complicated proposition.

Read more: Canada’s border measures are about to loosen. Here’s what you should know

In Bellingham on Monday, gas is on average US$3.45 a gallon, about $1.33 a litre.

In Point Roberts on Monday, gas is on average US$4.31 a gallon, about $1.45 a litre.

Canada still requires either a rapid antigen test or a PCR test to enter the country at any border and all travellers must continue to submit mandatory information on ArriveCAN, including their proof of vaccination.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Many asking for the short trip border exemption to return' Many asking for the short trip border exemption to return
Many asking for the short trip border exemption to return – Feb 17, 2022

However, at the Point Roberts point of entry, Canadians do not have to test themselves again on their return journey, just initially crossing the border into the U.S.

Trending Stories

“A special exemption because of our unique situation and how much our economy depends on Canadians,” said Brian Calder, president of the Point Roberts Chamber of Commerce.

Read more: Gas prices continue to hit new records. Here’s how to save at the pump

Demand for fuel is surging as COVID-19 restrictions drop across the country, while the war in Ukraine is putting a run on the world’s already constrained supply of oil.

Gas prices were the first to soar nationwide. Food prices are expected to follow suit.

In the next three to five months, Canada will see the prices of grain-based products rise. Next, animal proteins, according Sylvain Charlebois, director at Agri-Foods Analytics Laboratory and professor at Dalhousie University.

Story continues below advertisement

“Meat counter products, followed by dairy,” he specified.

“It really depends on two things: How long this conflict lasts and how China will react because China is a big part of this,” Charlebois added, noting China’s influence on the global market.

Prices in Canada, both gas and food, will remain dependent on the conflict to the east, he said.

— with files from Craig Lord and Irelyne Lavery

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Gas Prices tagUkraine Russia conflict tagCanada border requirements tagus gas prices tagCanada US border gas tagCrossing border to get gas tagGas in United States tagGas prices ukraine war tagGas prices Washington tagGas prices Washington State tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers