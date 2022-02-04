Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Pain at the pumps: Gas prices breaking records as crude oil tops US$90 a barrel

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 4, 2022 11:46 am
Click to play video: 'Crude reality: New report suggests gas prices will continue to rise in 2022' Crude reality: New report suggests gas prices will continue to rise in 2022
WATCH ABOVE: Where oil prices go, gas prices usually follow. Sarah Offin looks at what’s driving expected increases in 2022. – Jan 13, 2022

There is more pain at the pumps for Canadian drivers this week as gasoline prices climb to new record highs.

Fuel price tracking website GasBuddy.com says the national average retail fuel price hit 151.3 cents per litre Friday morning.

That’s the highest average price on record, according to the website, which has data as far back as 2008.

Read more: Pain at the pumps: Halifax gas prices soar to new record of 152.6 cents

Prices in Edmonton hit 145.9 cents per litre this week.

The biggest factor behind the gains is the price of crude oil, which is at an eight-year high. The benchmark West Texas Intermediate price topped US$92 per barrel on Friday.

Trending Stories

Read more: Okanagan motorists hit by soaring gas prices, told to brace for worse

Story continues below advertisement

Drivers in Newfoundland are paying the most for gasoline this week, followed by drivers in British Columbia.

Click to play video: 'GTHA drivers feeling pain at the pumps as gas prices rise to record levels' GTHA drivers feeling pain at the pumps as gas prices rise to record levels
GTHA drivers feeling pain at the pumps as gas prices rise to record levels

The lowest prices for gasoline can be found in Saskatchewan, followed by Alberta.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Alberta Oil tagGas Prices tagPrice of oil tagGasBuddy tagOil Price tagWest Texas Intermediate tagPrice of gas tagCanadian gas prices tagCrude Oil Price tagHigh oil prices tagOil price hits high tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers