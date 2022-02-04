Pain at the pumps: Halifax gas prices soar to new record of $152.6

Nova Scotians will be paying more to pump gas once again.
The province’s utility and review board has spiked gas prices throughout the province by 6.2 cents on Friday.
The self-serve regular minimum in Halifax is now at an all-time high of $152.6.
For comparison, it was $131.7 at the end of August of 2021, and $113.6 exactly one year ago.
Prices are even higher in other parts of the province, with Cape Bretoners paying the most with a minimum $154.5.
The cost of diesel jumped to $159.6, up by 6.1 cents on Friday.
— More to come.
