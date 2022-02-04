Menu

Canada

Pain at the pumps: Halifax gas prices soar to new record of $152.6

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted February 4, 2022 8:47 am
Click to play video: 'Crude reality: New report suggests gas prices will continue to rise in 2022' Crude reality: New report suggests gas prices will continue to rise in 2022
Crude reality: New report suggests gas prices will continue to rise in 2022 – Jan 13, 2022

Nova Scotians will be paying more to pump gas once again.

The province’s utility and review board has spiked gas prices throughout the province by 6.2 cents on Friday.

The self-serve regular minimum in Halifax is now at an all-time high of $152.6.

Read more: Why sky-high gas prices in N.S., N.B. could be here to stay

For comparison, it was $131.7 at the end of August of 2021, and $113.6 exactly one year ago.

Prices are even higher in other parts of the province, with Cape Bretoners paying the most with a minimum $154.5.

Read more: Milk prices soar across Canada as record price increases for farmers kick in

The cost of diesel jumped to $159.6, up by 6.1 cents on Friday.

— More to come. 

