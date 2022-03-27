Menu

Canada

Greek Independence Day parade returns to Montreal after two-year hiatus

By Olivia O'Malley Global News
Posted March 27, 2022 6:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Greece PM apologizes for handling of wildfires as hundreds protest outside parliament' Greece PM apologizes for handling of wildfires as hundreds protest outside parliament
WATCH: Greece PM apologizes for handling of wildfires as hundreds protest outside parliament – Aug 9, 2021

Montreal’s weekend-long Greek Independence Day celebrations came to a close Sunday afternoon. The parade returned to the streets of Park Extension after two years of pandemic-related restrictions.

“We’re really happy to be back on Jean Talon putting the parade together,” said the Executive Director, Hellenic Community of Greater Montreal, Denis Kotsoros.

11
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, centre, waves to the crowd as he attends the Greek Independence Day parade in Montreal, Sunday, March 27, 2022. View image in gallery mode
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, centre, waves to the crowd as he attends the Greek Independence Day parade in Montreal, Sunday, March 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

The Community organized the more than 40-year-old tradition. According to Kotsoros the event celebrates the 1821 war of independence against the Ottoman empire as well as Hellenism.

“In Quebec, and in Montreal in particular, we celebrate that all the time. We celebrate that through our schools. We celebrate that through our ecclesiastical groups and we celebrate that through our social services. That’s something that we’re very very proud of,” he said.

The 2022 parade’s grand marshall was Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly. She led the parade, followed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who represents the Papineau riding.

Hellenic schools, associations and community groups marched along the usual route, Jean Talon street from Hutchinson to L’Acadie.

The 45 minute celebration was subdued compared to previous years, something that was expected, say organizers.

Regardless, hundreds of spectators turned up to wave Greek, Quebec and Canadian flags.

After the pandemic hiatus, Greek Montrealers told Global News they hope to continue to pass along Greek pride and tradition for generations to come.

