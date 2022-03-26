Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

London, Ont., police are investigating a robbery that took place Friday afternoon.

Police say at around 5:40 p.m. Friday, a number of suspects went into a business in the area of Oxford Street West and Wharncliffe Road North.

Police did not specify how many suspects were involved.

The suspects reportedly had multiple firearms and demanded property before fleeing in a vehicle.

A staff member was hit with a weapon, police say. They were taken to hospital with minor injuries and later released.

A description of the suspect vehicle was provided to police. The vehicle was later found outside the city but police say no suspects have been located.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).