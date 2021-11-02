Menu

Crime

London Ont., police arrest suspect wanted for armed robbery in OEV

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted November 2, 2021 3:48 pm
London Ontario Police stock image, Sept. 11, 2021. View image in full screen
London Ontario Police stock image, Sept. 11, 2021. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

A London, Ont., man has been arrested for armed robbery after following people into an apartment with what is thought to be a gun in London’s Old East Village on the morning of Halloween.

Police say at around 9:30 a.m. Sunday they received a call about a man following a group of people into an apartment building in the 500-block of Dundas Street.

The suspect then reportedly entered an apartment inside the building while allegedly waving a firearm and demanding items.

An altercation happened between the suspect and a male resident of the apartment before the suspect fled, police say.

The suspect and victim were not known to each other.

Through video surveillance, officers say there were able to identify the suspect and determine that he had what appeared to be a handgun.

Police arrested the suspect a short time later but no firearm was recovered.

As a result of the investigation, a 36-year-old London man is facing several charges, including armed robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, and breach of probation.

The accused is scheduled to appear in London court on Wednesday in relation to the charges.

