Crime

Police investigate pharmacy robbery in Brampton, Ont.

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 26, 2022 1:42 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Police are investigating after a pharmacy was robbed in Brampton, Ont., Saturday.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said the incident took place in the McLaughlin Road and Sandalwood Parkway West area in Brampton, just after 12 p.m.

Read more: 17-year-old among 9 charged by Peel police after spree of robberies in Mississauga

Officers said a pharmacy was robbed, however, there were no reports of injuries.

It was not immediately clear what items, if any, were taken.

Police said two male suspects were seen fleeing the scene in a dark vehicle.

