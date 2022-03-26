Police investigate pharmacy robbery in Brampton, Ont.

Police are investigating after a pharmacy was robbed in Brampton, Ont., Saturday.
In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said the incident took place in the McLaughlin Road and Sandalwood Parkway West area in Brampton, just after 12 p.m.
Officers said a pharmacy was robbed, however, there were no reports of injuries.
It was not immediately clear what items, if any, were taken.
Police said two male suspects were seen fleeing the scene in a dark vehicle.
