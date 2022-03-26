Menu

Crime

17-year-old among 9 charged by Peel police after spree of robberies in Mississauga

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 26, 2022 9:50 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Nine arrests have been made after an investigation into a series of robberies, thefts and home invasions, Peel police say.

Police said the investigation began in February, after a spree of crimes that targeted employees carrying large cash deposits in Mississauga, Ont.

More than 60 charges were laid after multiple investigations and search warrants were completed by police forces across the Greater Toronto Area. The operation was dubbed Project Roscoe.

Read more: 25-year-old man dead after car goes into lake from Mississauga boat launch

Peel police said they arrested four 27-year-olds, a 21-year-old, two 19-year-olds and two suspects aged 18 or younger.

The charges laid include possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and robbery with a firearm.

A 17-year-old male suspect, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was hit with six charges, including possession of a firearm with a tampered serial number.

More than 60 charges were laid under Operation Roscoe View image in full screen
More than 60 charges were laid under Operation Roscoe. PRP/Supplied

“This multi-jurisdictional project is just one example of investigators’ excellent work and perseverance which sends a strong message that criminal activity will not be tolerated in our communities,” said Marc Andrews, deputy chief of Peel Regional Police.

He said there was “no tolerance” for people who steal from community members.

Read more: Suspect fled the country after Mississauga hit-and-run that killed 24-year-old woman: police

Police reminded the public to avoid carrying large amounts of money and to take precautions like depositing funds at banks on different days.

The investigation is ongoing. Police said they expect to lay more charges.

