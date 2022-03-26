Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Department of Labour investigating electrocution death of Nova Scotia Power lineman

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted March 26, 2022 3:45 pm
The Nova Scotia Power headquarters is seen in Halifax on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. The Department of Labour is investigating after a lineman was electrocuted on Friday. View image in full screen
The Nova Scotia Power headquarters is seen in Halifax on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. The Department of Labour is investigating after a lineman was electrocuted on Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Nova Scotia’s Department of Labour is investigating the electrocution death of a lineman working for the province’s power utility.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Marshall said police responded to a call about a Nova Scotia Power lineman on Wineberry Way in Upper Sackville on Friday around 2:30 p.m.

“When they got there, they determined that a lineman had possibly been electrocuted,” he said in an interview Saturday.

Read more: Police investigate homicide in downtown Halifax, man in 20s dead

In a statement, Department of Labour spokesperson Khalehla Perreault confirmed the lineman “came into contact with an energized line and died.” She said a stop-work order has been issued at the site.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to their loved ones,” she said. “The situation is under investigation and no further details are available at this time.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Nova Scotia Power president and CEO Peter Gregg said in a statement on Saturday that the company is cooperating fully with the Department of Labour’s investigation.

Read more: Renewable energy customers call for overhaul of legislation that governs Nova Scotia Power

“We are heartbroken by the loss of one of our power line technicians,” he said. “On behalf of the entire team, we offer our sincere condolences to our colleague’s family. Safety is our number one priority and losing a team member is devastating for our entire organization.”

According to the Workers’ Compensation Board of Nova Scotia, 20 Nova Scotians died on the job or because of their work in 2021. Five of them were from “acute traumatic injuries” at work, which occurred in the fishing and construction sectors.

Click to play video: 'Employer found guilty in 2016 death during Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital construction' Employer found guilty in 2016 death during Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital construction
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova Scotia Power tagWorkplace Safety tagWorkplace Fatality tagWorkplace Incident tagWorkplace Fatalities taglineman death taglineman electrocuted tagnova scotia lineman death tagnova scotia power death tagnova scotia power lineman death tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers