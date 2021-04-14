Global News at 10 Regina April 14 2021 8:29pm 01:27 Employer found guilty in 2016 death during Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital construction Banff Constructors has been found guilty under Saskatchewan’s Occupational Health and Safety Act in the workplace death of Eric Ndayishimiye. Employer found guilty in 2016 death during Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital construction <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7759006/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7759006/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?