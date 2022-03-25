Man suffers broken nose while confronting younger sister’s bully: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say three teenagers are facing assault charges after a man suffered a broken nose while trying to confront his younger sister’s alleged bully at a local high school.

In a news release, police said a 24-year-old man went to the school on March 2 with his younger sister,to confront a student who was said to have been bullying her.

Read more: Guelph police charge man in connection with renovation scam

That confrontation led to the man being repeatedly punched and kicked in the face by three students. A police spokesperson clarified that the three alleged attackers were not involved in bullying the man’s sister, but they are friends of the reported bully.

The victim of the attack suffered a broken nose and bruises to his face.

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday, police announced the arrest of three male teenagers — a 16-year-old and two 15-year-olds — who have been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

They are scheduled to make court appearances on April 4.

4:12 Pink Shirt Day: Working together to end bullying Pink Shirt Day: Working together to end bullying – Feb 23, 2022