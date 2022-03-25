Menu

Crime

Man suffers broken nose while confronting younger sister’s bully: Guelph police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 25, 2022 11:49 am
Guelph police vehicle View image in full screen
Guelph police say three teenagers have been charged with assault causing bodily harm. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say three teenagers are facing assault charges after a man suffered a broken nose while trying to confront his younger sister’s alleged bully at a local high school.

In a news release, police said a 24-year-old man went to the school on March 2 with his younger sister,to confront a student who was said to have been bullying her.

Read more: Guelph police charge man in connection with renovation scam

That confrontation led to the man being repeatedly punched and kicked in the face by three students. A police spokesperson clarified that the three alleged attackers were not involved in bullying the man’s sister, but they are friends of the reported bully.

Trending Stories

The victim of the attack suffered a broken nose and bruises to his face.

On Friday, police announced the arrest of three male teenagers — a 16-year-old and two 15-year-olds — who have been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

They are scheduled to make court appearances on April 4.

Click to play video: 'Pink Shirt Day: Working together to end bullying' Pink Shirt Day: Working together to end bullying
Pink Shirt Day: Working together to end bullying – Feb 23, 2022
