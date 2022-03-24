Guelph police charge man in connection with renovation scam

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Guelph, Ont., say a 38-year-old man is facing fraud charges following an investigation into a renovation scam that began earlier this year.

In a news release on Thursday, police said they were contacted by someone in early January to report something shady had been going on with his business partner.

The service’s fraud unit reported that about $34,000 in payments for renovation work had been collected but never deposited into the business’ bank account.

Police also allege that more than $6,000 had been charged to a company credit card without the man who complained to police knowing.

It’s also alleged by police that two Guelph residents paid more than $5,000 each as deposits for renovations that were never done.

The accused has been charged with four counts of fraud over $5,000 and is scheduled to make a court appearance on May 13.

When asked, a police spokesperson said investigators did not have any information to suggest there could be more victims. He added, however, that anyone who believes they might have been a victim of fraud is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

