Crime

Guelph police charge man in connection with renovation scam

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 24, 2022 12:12 pm
Guelph police badge View image in full screen
Guelph police say fraud charges have been laid in a renovation scam. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Police in Guelph, Ont., say a 38-year-old man is facing fraud charges following an investigation into a renovation scam that began earlier this year.

In a news release on Thursday, police said they were contacted by someone in early January to report something shady had been going on with his business partner.

Read more: Thieves appear to be targeting elderly women in recent spate of distraction thefts, Guelph police say

The service’s fraud unit reported that about $34,000 in payments for renovation work had been collected but never deposited into the business’ bank account.

Police also allege that more than $6,000 had been charged to a company credit card without the man who complained to police knowing.

It’s also alleged by police that two Guelph residents paid more than $5,000 each as deposits for renovations that were never done.

Read more: Deaths for drivers speeding in Ontario hit 10-year high

The accused has been charged with four counts of fraud over $5,000 and is scheduled to make a court appearance on May 13.

When asked, a police spokesperson said investigators did not have any information to suggest there could be more victims. He added, however, that anyone who believes they might have been a victim of fraud is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

