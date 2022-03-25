Winnipeg police investigate downtown homicide

Winnipeg homicide investigators are looking into the death of a 40-year-old man police say was the victim of an assault Wednesday night.
Police were called to the 400 block of Edmonton Street around 8:30 p.m., where they found the victim, who has been identified as Prasad Biswa. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.
Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
