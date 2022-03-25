Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police investigate downtown homicide

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 25, 2022 11:32 am
Winnipeg police are investigating a downtown homicide.
Winnipeg police are investigating a downtown homicide. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Winnipeg homicide investigators are looking into the death of a 40-year-old man police say was the victim of an assault Wednesday night.

Police were called to the 400 block of Edmonton Street around 8:30 p.m., where they found the victim, who has been identified as Prasad Biswa. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Read more: Winnipeg police name victims in two homicides

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: '‘I don’t want it to happen again’: Mother of 19-year-old homicide victim speaks out' ‘I don’t want it to happen again’: Mother of 19-year-old homicide victim speaks out
‘I don’t want it to happen again’: Mother of 19-year-old homicide victim speaks out – Feb 18, 2022
