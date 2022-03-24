Anunoby returns to start against Cavaliers

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby started Thursday versus the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers in his first game since Feb. 16.

Anunoby missed 15 games due to a fractured right ring finger.

He scored Toronto’s first points on the night, a three-point basket.

Story continues below advertisement

Anunoby is averaging 17.5 points and 5.5 rebounds for Toronto this season.

Gary Trent Jr. (toe) and Malachi Flynn (hamstring) remain out of the Raptors lineup.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2022.