Video link
Headline link
Sports

Anunoby returns to start against Cavaliers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 24, 2022 7:51 pm

Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby started Thursday versus the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers in his first game since Feb. 16.

Anunoby missed 15 games due to a fractured right ring finger.

He scored Toronto’s first points on the night, a three-point basket.

Anunoby is averaging 17.5 points and 5.5 rebounds for Toronto this season.

Gary Trent Jr. (toe) and Malachi Flynn (hamstring) remain out of the Raptors lineup.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
