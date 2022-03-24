Menu

Comments

Crime

ASIRT investigating use of force by Calgary police officer against detainee

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted March 24, 2022 2:21 pm
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team.
An investigation is underway after a Calgary police officer allegedly used force against an arrested individual. File

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating the alleged use of force by a Calgary Police Service officer against a detainee.

According to a Thursday news release, a 25-year-old individual was arrested early last Sunday for outstanding warrants and taken to the arrest processing section. A struggle with the detainee happened during the booking process, ASIRT said, and force was used by an officer.

The person was then checked by a medic on scene and it was determined they should be sent to the hospital to be cleared to be fit for the cells. They were transported to the hospital and released back to police custody later in the day.

Read more: ASIRT investigating after EPS officers shoot man during arrest attempt

The person was later seen on CCTV suffering from a seizure in their cell at approximately 11 p.m. on Sunday. Medical assistance was provided and they were transported back to the hospital by police.

The individual was treated and remained in hospital in stable condition Thursday, according to ASIRT.

The officer’s duty status is being reviewed and he is currently working in an administrative role. He has been with CPS for eight years.

