GO Transit adjusting service on some routes as riders return

Metrolinx is adjusting service starting April 2 on some GO Transit routes as riders return.

On the Lakeshore East and West lines, 30-minute service or better will be returning, including on evenings and weekends, which is an increase from the hourly service that was in place on evenings and weekends, Metrolinx said.

GO train users on the Milton and Richmond Hill lines will also see schedule adjustments “to better reflect travel times,” the transit agency said.

Meanwhile, some GO bus trips will be replaced with train service.

On May 21, seasonal service to the Toronto Zoo will return on GO bus route 96.

UP Express will also be adding two additional trips in each direction at the end of the day, while eastbound trips will be departing 13 minutes earlier from Pearson airport following the completion of track work near the airport and to accommodate upcoming work at Union Station.

On the Barrie Line, beginning April 4 the last weekday north and south trips will be replaced by buses to accommodate construction.

Construction on the Hurontario LRT in Port Credit, meanwhile, will lead to GO buses replacing most train trips on the Lakeshore West line April 3 and 10.