TTC to increase service on 17 more routes on March 27

The TTC says it is increasing the service frequency and service reliability on 17 more routes starting on Sunday.

This follows service improvements on 17 other routes announced in February as the transit agency works to get service back to pre-pandemic levels.

“The TTC is continuing to closely monitor ridership and increase service levels on our busiest routes. We look forward to welcoming back more transit riders over the coming weeks and months as our City reopens,” said TTC Chair Jaye Robinson.

Here is a list of the 17 routes:

24 Victoria Park

37 Islington

24 Keele

44 Kipling South

46 Martin Grove

52 Lawrence West

63 Ossignton

64 Main

74 Mount Pleasant

86 Scarborough

87 Cosburn

89 Weston

102 Markham Road

109 Ranee

124 Sunnybrook

937 Islington Express

986 Scarborough Express

TTC CEO Rick Leary said further service increases to routes will be based on customer demand and need.

The TTC is also reminding transit riders that masks are still mandatory when riding on public transit, as per the province’s guidance.