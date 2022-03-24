Menu

Canada

TTC to increase service on 17 more routes on March 27

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 24, 2022 12:46 pm
A TTC bus driver wearing a face mask is seen on a bus in Toronto on Sept. 17, 2020. View image in full screen
A TTC bus driver wearing a face mask is seen on a bus in Toronto on Sept. 17, 2020. Zou Zheng/Xinhua via ZUMA Press

The TTC says it is increasing the service frequency and service reliability on 17 more routes starting on Sunday.

This follows service improvements on 17 other routes announced in February as the transit agency works to get service back to pre-pandemic levels.

“The TTC is continuing to closely monitor ridership and increase service levels on our busiest routes. We look forward to welcoming back more transit riders over the coming weeks and months as our City reopens,” said TTC Chair Jaye Robinson.

Here is a list of the 17 routes:

  • 24 Victoria Park
  • 37 Islington
  • 24 Keele
  • 44 Kipling South
  • 46 Martin Grove
  • 52 Lawrence West
  • 63 Ossignton
  • 64 Main
  • 74 Mount Pleasant
  • 86 Scarborough
  • 87 Cosburn
  • 89 Weston
  • 102 Markham Road
  • 109 Ranee
  • 124 Sunnybrook
  • 937 Islington Express
  • 986 Scarborough Express

TTC CEO Rick Leary said further service increases to routes will be based on customer demand and need.

The TTC is also reminding transit riders that masks are still mandatory when riding on public transit, as per the province’s guidance.

