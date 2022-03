Send this page to someone via email

A major link between Montreal and the city’s south shore is off limits to drivers until further notice.

Quebec’s Transport Ministry confirmed the closure of the Victoria Bridge on social media around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

The bridge is shut down to traffic in both directions until at least Friday due to an emergency inspection, the ministry said.

No other details were provided about the closure.

#PontVictoria FERMÉ🚧dans les deux directions jusqu'à demain (durée indéterminée) en raison d'inspection d'urgence. — Québec 511 (@Qc511_Mtl) March 24, 2022

