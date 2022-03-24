Lindsay man charged with assault after police say he brandished ‘shiv’ in fight

Send this page to someone via email

A Lindsay, Ont., man faces weapons charges following an altercation with another individual in Lindsay on Wednesday evening.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 7:05 p.m., a fight between two men was reported outside a Cambridge Street South residence following a verbal dispute between them earlier in the day. During the altercation, police allege one man brandished a metal shiv and threw it at the other man before fleeing the area.

Police say no injuries were reported.

Police say a witness saw the fight and followed the alleged attacker. However, police say the suspect “lunged” at the witness with the weapon.

Officers eventually found the man and arrested him.

Dallas Boucher, 27, of Lindsay, was charged with two counts each of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Thursday.