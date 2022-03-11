Lindsay police investigate shooting after gunshot victim found in Peel Street area

One person was taken to hospital following a reported shooting in Lindsay, Ont., on Friday morning.
According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 11:13 a.m., officers responded to reports of gunshots from a residence in the area of Peel Street and Albert Street North.
Officers located a male victim with gunshot wounds. He was transported to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay.
“Police believe this to be an isolated incident with no danger to the public,” police stated at 12:35 p.m.
Police have not stated if any arrests have been made.
A number of nearby public schools were placed under a hold and secure. Around noon, the Trillium Lakelands District School Board stated the following schools were under hold and secure due to an incident being investigated by police:
- Lindsay Collegiate Vocational Institute
- Leslie Frost Public School
- Central Senior School
- Queen Victoria Public School
- Parkview Public School
- Alexandra Public School
“In a hold and secure, exterior doors are locked and classroom routines and lessons continue,” the school board stated. “Students will not be permitted outside while a hold and secure is in place. Police are on the scene.”
Around 1:25 p.m., the school board stated the hold and secure had been lifted. Classes have resumed and the schools are operating as usual.
More to come…
