Lindsay police investigate shooting after gunshot victim found in Peel Street area

One person was taken to hospital following a reported shooting in Lindsay, Ont., on Friday morning.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 11:13 a.m., officers responded to reports of gunshots from a residence in the area of Peel Street and Albert Street North.

Officers located a male victim with gunshot wounds. He was transported to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay.

“Police believe this to be an isolated incident with no danger to the public,” police stated at 12:35 p.m.

Police have not stated if any arrests have been made.

A number of nearby public schools were placed under a hold and secure. Around noon, the Trillium Lakelands District School Board stated the following schools were under hold and secure due to an incident being investigated by police:

Lindsay Collegiate Vocational Institute

Leslie Frost Public School

Central Senior School

Queen Victoria Public School

Parkview Public School

Alexandra Public School

Active Investigation

Increased police presence in the areas of Peel Street/Albert Street and William Street North/Orchard Park Road after reports of multiple shots fired on Peel Street. Police are asking that you avoid the area.

Anyone with info: Call police or Crime Stoppers pic.twitter.com/gyY59MLqwM — KawarthaLakes Police (@klpsmedia) March 11, 2022

“In a hold and secure, exterior doors are locked and classroom routines and lessons continue,” the school board stated. “Students will not be permitted outside while a hold and secure is in place. Police are on the scene.”

Around 1:25 p.m., the school board stated the hold and secure had been lifted. Classes have resumed and the schools are operating as usual.

.@klpsmedia continue to hold a scene on Peel Street at Albert in Lindsay following reports of shots fired late this morning. Check back for more information as it becomes available #cklnews pic.twitter.com/b7uGsBJWov — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) March 11, 2022

