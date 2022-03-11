Menu

Crime

Lindsay police investigate shooting after gunshot victim found in Peel Street area

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 11, 2022 12:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Lindsay police investigate shooting in Peel Street area' Lindsay police investigate shooting in Peel Street area
Police in Lindsay, Ont., say a male was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds following a shooting on March 11, 2022.

One person was taken to hospital following a reported shooting in Lindsay, Ont., on Friday morning.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 11:13 a.m., officers responded to reports of gunshots from a residence in the area of Peel Street and Albert Street North.

Read more: Durham Regional Police investigating drive-by shooting in Pickering

Officers located a male victim with gunshot wounds. He was transported to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay.

“Police believe this to be an isolated incident with no danger to the public,” police stated at 12:35 p.m.

Police have not stated if any arrests have been made.

A number of nearby public schools were placed under a hold and secure. Around noon, the Trillium Lakelands District School Board stated the following schools were under hold and secure due to an incident being investigated by police:

Story continues below advertisement
  • Lindsay Collegiate Vocational Institute
  • Leslie Frost Public School
  • Central Senior School
  • Queen Victoria Public School
  • Parkview Public School
  • Alexandra Public School
Trending Stories

“In a hold and secure, exterior doors are locked and classroom routines and lessons continue,” the school board stated. “Students will not be permitted outside while a hold and secure is in place. Police are on the scene.”

Around 1:25 p.m., the school board stated the hold and secure had been lifted. Classes have resumed and the schools are operating as usual.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…

