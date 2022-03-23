Edmonton Stingers bring back Marlon Johnson as 2022 CEBL season nears

Send this page to someone via email

A key member of the Edmonton Stingers‘ championship team last year is coming back to Alberta’s capital for the Canadian Elite Basketball League‘s 2022 season.

Marlon Johnson will be returning to the club as it seeks to capture a third-straight championship in the CEBL’s fourth season since its inception. The announcement was made on social media on Tuesday. The CEBL website notes Johnson was signed to a standard player contract.

Johnson had 14 points, five assists and four rebounds in the Stingers’ 101-65 championship victory against the Niagara River Lions at Edmonton’s Expo Centre in August. He was named to the 2021 All-CEBL second team last season.

The 28-year-old forward from Chicago has also spent time with the CEBL’s Saskatchewan Rattlers and has played basketball professionally in Spain, Portugal and the Dominican Republic.

The Stingers’ first game of the 2022 season will be a home game at the Expo Centre against the River Lions on May 27.