Sports August 18 2021 8:59pm 02:07 Canadian Elite Basketball League doing big things The Canadian Elite Basketball League has invaded Edmonton — home of the reigning champion Stingers — and the Expo Centre, where this year’s CEBL Championship weekend is being held. John Sexsmith has more on the little league that could. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8124004/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8124004/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?