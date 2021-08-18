Menu

Sports
August 18 2021 8:59pm
02:07

Canadian Elite Basketball League doing big things

The Canadian Elite Basketball League has invaded Edmonton — home of the reigning champion Stingers — and the Expo Centre, where this year’s CEBL Championship weekend is being held. John Sexsmith has more on the little league that could.

