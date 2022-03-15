Baker has 18 points, 17 rebounds to lead Edmonton Stingers over Cangrejeros in BCLA action

Send this page to someone via email

Jordan Baker had 18 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Edmonton Stingers to a 93-87 victory over Cangrejeros on Monday, to tip off the third window of the Basketball Champions League Americas.

Jahmal Jones added 17 points, while Cuyler Mosley finished with 15, Malcom Duvivier had 11, and Jean-Victor Mukama chipped in with 10.

Davon Jefferson scored 29 points to top Puerto Rico’s Congrejeros (3-2).

The Edmonton Stingers, who are representing the Canadian Elite Basketball League in the BCLA as last season’s champion, improved to 2-3 through the three windows.

They face Real Esteli (2-2) of Nicaragua, the runner-up of last year’s tournament, on Wednesday at WinSport Arena.

Congrejeros and Real Esteli play on Tuesday.

The top two teams from the group play in the Final 8 next month.