Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Baker has 18 points, 17 rebounds to lead Edmonton Stingers over Cangrejeros in BCLA action

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 15, 2022 12:13 am
Basketball View image in full screen
A file photo of a basketball. AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Jordan Baker had 18 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Edmonton Stingers to a 93-87 victory over Cangrejeros on Monday, to tip off the third window of the Basketball Champions League Americas.

READ MORE: Edmonton Stingers won’t take anyone by surprise in 2nd window of BCLA

Click to play video: 'A closer look at the Edmonton Stingers’ Jordan Baker' A closer look at the Edmonton Stingers’ Jordan Baker
A closer look at the Edmonton Stingers’ Jordan Baker – May 10, 2019

Jahmal Jones added 17 points, while Cuyler Mosley finished with 15, Malcom Duvivier had 11, and Jean-Victor Mukama chipped in with 10.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Davon Jefferson scored 29 points to top Puerto Rico’s Congrejeros (3-2).

The Edmonton Stingers, who are representing the Canadian Elite Basketball League in the BCLA as last season’s champion, improved to 2-3 through the three windows.

READ MORE: Edmonton Stingers basketball team set to make Champions League Americas debut

They face Real Esteli (2-2) of Nicaragua, the runner-up of last year’s tournament, on Wednesday at WinSport Arena.

Congrejeros and Real Esteli play on Tuesday.

The top two teams from the group play in the Final 8 next month.

Click to play video: 'Success of CEBL takes centre court in Edmonton' Success of CEBL takes centre court in Edmonton
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Edmonton sports tagBasketball tagCEBL tagCanadian Elite Basketball League tagEdmonton Stingers tagCanadian Basketball tagMen's basketball tagJordan Baker tagBCLA tagBasketball Champions League Americas tagCangrejeros tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers