Sports

Edmonton Stingers win 2nd straight CEBL championship

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted August 22, 2021 6:13 pm

The Edmonton Stingers are Canadian Elite Basketball League champions.

The Stingers won the CEBL championship Sunday afternoon in a 101-65 win over the Niagara River Lions at the Edmonton EXPO Centre.

Xavier Moon finished with a double-double and led the Stingers in scoring with 28 points and 10 assists.

Edmonton’s Jordan Baker also had a double-double, with 19 points and 10 assists.

Philip Scrubb led Niagara with 17 points and shot 5-of-8 from beyond the three-point line.

Read more: Edmonton Stingers chasing back-to-back CEBL title after dominant regular season

His brother, Thomas Scrubb, added 15 points and six rebounds.

The win caps off a dominant season for the Stingers, who went 13-1 in the regular season.

Moon was named player of the year for the third straight year. Jermaine Small was named coach of the year. Adika Peter McNeily was named sixth man of the year.

Edmonton Stingers chasing back-to-back CEBL title at hometown championship weekend

This is the team’s second straight CEBL title in the league’s three-year existence.

Last year, the Stingers won their first CEBL championship in the league’s Summer Series in St. Catherines, Ont. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there were no fans in the stands for that series.

With files from Slav Kornik, Global News and The Canadian Press.

