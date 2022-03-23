Police seek to identify man wanted in break-and-enter, theft investigation in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking the public’s assistance identifying a man wanted in connection with a break and enter and theft investigation in Toronto.

In a press release, Toronto police said on Feb. 25, a man was riding a streetcar in the Queen Street East and Coxwell Avenue area.

Officers said the man took an emergency hammer from the streetcar.

On March 12 at around 2:40 a.m., police said a man was captured on security camera footage at a home in the area of Broadview Avenue and Browning avenues.

Days later, on March 21, police said the same man allegedly used a hammer to break a window at a store in the Gerrard Street East and Broadview Avenue area at around 1:30 a.m.

Officers said the man stole items from the store’s display.

Police are now searching for a man standing five-feet-eight-inches tall, with a medium build.

He was seen wearing a face mask, a blue baseball cap, black leather jacket with a blue logo reading “Blues” on the back, a long grey shirt hanging below the knees, dark pants and black shoes.

Officers said he was wielding a small metal hammer with a red handle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.