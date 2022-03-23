Menu

Crime

20-year-old victim of Calgary targeted shooting identified by police

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted March 23, 2022 6:19 pm
An undated photo of 20-year-old Ali Al-Aqal. View image in full screen
An undated photo of 20-year-old Ali Al-Aqal. Calgary Police Service identified Al-Aqal as the victim of a targeted shooting in the early hours of March 21, 2021. Credit: Facebook

Calgary police have released the identity of the man shot and killed in what they believe to be a targeted attack on Monday.

An autopsy confirmed 20-year-old Ali Al-Aqal was the victim of the shooting.

Police were called to 16 Avenue N.W. at 3 Street N.W. just after midnight on Monday morning, following reports of multiple shots fired. Officers found a body in a 2009 Chevrolet Avalanche pickup truck near the intersection.

Read more: Calgary homicide unit investigates after body found in truck along 16 Ave NW

Witnesses told police the victim was stopped at a red light when someone in another vehicle pulled up beside him, exited that vehicle, fired several rounds and sped away east on 16 Avenue N.W.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Calgary homicide unit investigates after body found in truck' Calgary homicide unit investigates after body found in truck
Calgary homicide unit investigates after body found in truck

The roadway was closed to traffic for the early hours of the morning and was reopened shortly after 6 a.m. on March 21.

Story continues below advertisement

Police note the incident is still being investigated and ask anyone who was in the area at the time or has dashcam or CCTV footage to call the CPS non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

