Rapid COVID-19 tests now available to anyone in B.C. aged 18+

The B.C. government has expanded access to rapid COVID-19 tests to anyone over the age of 18.

As of Wednesday, any adult can pick up a five-pack of rapid tests once every 28 days from participating local pharmacies for free.

People will need to show a personal health number when they pick the tests up. British Columbians are reminded not to go to get a test in person if they have COVID-19 symptoms.

The move comes just two days after the province opened eligibility for rapid tests to people aged 30 and up.

The Ministry of Health says it has shipped nearly 7.8 million tests to 1,300 participating B.C. pharmacies, but that so far only 2.7 million of them have been claimed.

The province is expecting 4.4 million tests from the federal government through March and early April.

British Columbia was one of the last jurisdictions in the country to make rapid tests available to the general public for those who did not have COVID-19 symptoms.

