Health

Rapid COVID-19 tests now available to anyone in B.C. aged 18+

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 23, 2022 6:30 pm
Click to play video: 'New concerns about BA.2 variant of COVID-19 in B.C.' New concerns about BA.2 variant of COVID-19 in B.C.
WATCH: B.C. legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has more on the presence and spread of the COVID-19 BA.2 variant in the province.

The B.C. government has expanded access to rapid COVID-19 tests to anyone over the age of 18.

As of Wednesday, any adult can pick up a five-pack of rapid tests once every 28 days from participating local pharmacies for free.

Read more: COVID-19 rapid tests now available for people aged 30+ at B.C. pharmacies

People will need to show a personal health number when they pick the tests up. British Columbians are reminded not to go to get a test in person if they have COVID-19 symptoms.

The move comes just two days after the province opened eligibility for rapid tests to people aged 30 and up.

Trending Stories

The Ministry of Health says it has shipped nearly 7.8 million tests to 1,300 participating B.C. pharmacies, but that so far only 2.7 million of them have been claimed.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 1 in 3 B.C. health-care workers say they want to quit in next 2 years

The province is expecting 4.4 million tests from the federal government through March and early April.

British Columbia was one of the last jurisdictions in the country to make rapid tests available to the general public for those who did not have COVID-19 symptoms.

Click to play video: 'Three key risks B.C. still faces in fight against COVID-19' Three key risks B.C. still faces in fight against COVID-19
Three key risks B.C. still faces in fight against COVID-19
