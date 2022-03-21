SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19 rapid tests now available for people aged 30+ at B.C. pharmacies

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted March 21, 2022 5:54 pm
The contents of a COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit are pictured in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Health officials in Prince Edward Island have announced another person has died due to COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
The contents of a COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit are pictured in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Health officials in Prince Edward Island have announced another person has died due to COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. JMC

Availability to rapid tests in B.C. is rapidly expanding.

Anyone aged 30 years and older can now pick up rapid antigen test kits through community pharmacies.

Eligible individuals can pick up one kit of five tests every 28 days from participating pharmacies at no cost.

In order to pick up the tests, individuals must present their personal health number when picking up the kit.

Read more: ‘Do your homework’: B.C. couple stranded in U.S., unable to find a rapid COVID-19 test

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Latest on rapid test rollout in B.C.' COVID-19: Latest on rapid test rollout in B.C.
COVID-19: Latest on rapid test rollout in B.C – Mar 4, 2022

If others are picking up kits on their behalf, in addition to the individual’s name and personal health number, the date of birth must be supplied.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

British Columbia was one of the last jurisdictions in the country to make rapid tests available to the general public when someone did not have COVID-19 symptoms.

The province is reminding people to pick up when not having symptoms of illness to use at a future time when having symptoms of illness.

There is still a guideline in place for symptomatic individuals including access to PCR tests for those at the highest risk of severe COVID-19 illness.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Update on B.C.’s rapid testing rollout' COVID-19: Update on B.C.’s rapid testing rollout
COVID-19: Update on B.C.’s rapid testing rollout – Feb 25, 2022

As of March 17, almost 7.6 million tests have been shipped to pharmacy distributors.

More than 2.3 million rapid tests have been handed out through more than 1,300 participating pharmacies.

B.C. is expecting to receive more than 2.5 million tests from the federal government in the next few weeks, which will support the province’s strategy to distribute more tests to members of the broader community.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagrapid tests tagRats tagCovid-19 Tests tagPharmacies tagPCR Tests tagAntigen Tests tagaccess to tests tagwhere can I get rapid tests tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers