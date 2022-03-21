COVID-19 rapid tests now available for people aged 30+ at B.C. pharmacies

Send this page to someone via email

Availability to rapid tests in B.C. is rapidly expanding.

Anyone aged 30 years and older can now pick up rapid antigen test kits through community pharmacies.

Eligible individuals can pick up one kit of five tests every 28 days from participating pharmacies at no cost.

In order to pick up the tests, individuals must present their personal health number when picking up the kit.

1:30 COVID-19: Latest on rapid test rollout in B.C. COVID-19: Latest on rapid test rollout in B.C – Mar 4, 2022

If others are picking up kits on their behalf, in addition to the individual’s name and personal health number, the date of birth must be supplied.

British Columbia was one of the last jurisdictions in the country to make rapid tests available to the general public when someone did not have COVID-19 symptoms.

The province is reminding people to pick up when not having symptoms of illness to use at a future time when having symptoms of illness.

There is still a guideline in place for symptomatic individuals including access to PCR tests for those at the highest risk of severe COVID-19 illness.

2:28 COVID-19: Update on B.C.’s rapid testing rollout COVID-19: Update on B.C.’s rapid testing rollout – Feb 25, 2022

As of March 17, almost 7.6 million tests have been shipped to pharmacy distributors.

More than 2.3 million rapid tests have been handed out through more than 1,300 participating pharmacies.

B.C. is expecting to receive more than 2.5 million tests from the federal government in the next few weeks, which will support the province’s strategy to distribute more tests to members of the broader community.

