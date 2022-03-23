Menu

Comments

Crime

RCMP arrest man wanted in Okotoks campground stabbing

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted March 23, 2022 3:49 pm
An undated photo of 38-year-old Ryan Cameron Bain, who is wanted by Okotoks RCMP. View image in full screen
An undated photo of 38-year-old Ryan Cameron Bain, who is wanted by Okotoks RCMP. handout / RCMP

RCMP say a man wanted in relation to an early morning stabbing at an Okotoks campground has been arrested and is in police custody.

At around 6:15 a.m. on March 20, police were called to the Riverbend Campground east of Okotoks and found a man and woman who were both stabbed multiple times. Both of the victims were taken to hospital in stable condition.

Calgary resident Ryan Bain, 38, fled the scene, RCMP said.

Read more: RCMP seek help to find man following Okotoks campground stabbing

Police said the victims and accused know each other and officers believe they were all campers at the time of the assault.

Okotoks RCMP said Bain was arrested and charged with two counts of attempt to commit murder, and one count each of motor vehicle theft, threats of death or bodily harm and possession of a weapon.

Police said Bain was remanded into custody following a Wednesday hearing and is due to appear in Okotoks Provincial Court on April 1 via CCTV.

